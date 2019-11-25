An 82 Year-Old Bodybuilding Grandmother Stopped Criminal Trying To Break Into Her Home

When a man recently tried to break in to a grandmother’s house, he thought it would be an easy crime. However, he wasn’t expecting that grandmother to also be a body builder. Willie Murphy, an 82 year old woman living in Rochester, New York recently dealt with a home intruder. Luckily for Murphy, she is a bodybuilder and was easily able to handle the intruder.

Video of &#039;He picked the wrong house&#039;: Bodybuilder, 82, fights break-in suspect

According to the story, Murphy was at home when a man began knocking on the door, asking for her to call an ambulance. When Murphy wouldn’t let the intruder in, he got angry and broke down the door. That’s what Murphy went to work, hitting him with a number of house objects, and injuring the man until police arrived and took him to the hospital.

“He's laying down already because I had really did a number on that man. I'm serious,” said Murphy who is an award-winning body builder. As for the intruder, he was taken to the hospital, but was probably just happy to get out of the house. It’s not every day a criminal plan is deterred by a body building grandmother.

Via CNN