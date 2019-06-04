Study Shows That ‘80s Metalhead Kids All Grew Up To Become Responsible Adults

June 4, 2019
JT
Rock N Roll hand

Photo By Getty Images

All that head banging you did back in the day didn’t hurt anyone.

Remember when your parents thought you going to grow up to be a troublemaker because of that loud music you would listen to? Turns out, they were wrong. 

A study by a group of psychology researchers from Humboldt State, Ohio State, UC Riverside, and UT Austin examined groupies, musicians and fans of ‘80s heavy metal music in their middle ages. They found that these individuals lived riskier lives as children, but as adults were quite responsible. 

All 377 participants were, "significantly happier in their youth and better adjusted currently than either middle-aged or current college-age youth comparison groups." 

They concluded their findings by stating that listening to heavy metal music gave these individuals a sense of identity growing up. "Participation in fringe style cultures may enhance identity development in troubled youth."

The next time you're having dinner with your parents you can tell them they had nothing to worry about. 

Via: Open Culture

