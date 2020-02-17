8 Year Old Girl And Her Friends Take Over Target For Birthday Party

The Partygoers Dressed As Target Employees And Went On A Store Scavenger Hunt

February 17, 2020
JT On Air
JT
Target

Gustavo Caballero / Stringer

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Humor
JT
Random & Odd News
Shoping

When most think about eight year old girls’ birthday parties, Target is usually not the first location that comes to mind. However for one girl living in Atlanta, all she wanted to do for her birthday was spend the day at her favorite store. Photos of the birthday party have gone viral, as the girl and her friends dressed as Target employees and went on a store scavenger hunt to celebrate.

Brayden Lawrence turned 8 on Sunday, and while she had the time of her life at her birthday party, her aunt had to share photos of its ridiculous theme and location. “Brayden is obsessed with Target. She will literally just ask to go walk up and down the aisles. She loves it and will spend hours in Target," said Brayden’s aunt Rikki Jackson. Brayden along with ten friends dressed as employees with walkie talkies, and went on a scavenger hunt, that included putting the items back once found as employees do.

The party was capped off by Brayden getting to check out her friends at the register. Luckily for the birthday girl, Target was happy to have the party there, as Brayden’s mother had to ask permission first. After this experience, Target may soon be getting into the children’s birthday party game.

Via CNN

Tags: 
Target
Atlanta
Birthday Party
Scavenger Hunt
funny
viral