8 Year Old Girl And Her Friends Take Over Target For Birthday Party

When most think about eight year old girls’ birthday parties, Target is usually not the first location that comes to mind. However for one girl living in Atlanta, all she wanted to do for her birthday was spend the day at her favorite store. Photos of the birthday party have gone viral, as the girl and her friends dressed as Target employees and went on a store scavenger hunt to celebrate.

So when y’all throwing y’all’s kids parties at @Target, just make sure to invite my niece! She’s coming and that’s on PERIOD lmao -- — Rik (@RikDrip) February 16, 2020

Brayden Lawrence turned 8 on Sunday, and while she had the time of her life at her birthday party, her aunt had to share photos of its ridiculous theme and location. “Brayden is obsessed with Target. She will literally just ask to go walk up and down the aisles. She loves it and will spend hours in Target," said Brayden’s aunt Rikki Jackson. Brayden along with ten friends dressed as employees with walkie talkies, and went on a scavenger hunt, that included putting the items back once found as employees do.

No, Target doesn’t do parties. We had to ask special permission from the manager lmao. — Rik (@RikDrip) February 16, 2020

We bought all the kids gift cards to spend on an item of their choice and my niece got to check them out! Thanks so much @Target Campcreek!!!! pic.twitter.com/dcfssKC5CS — Rik (@RikDrip) February 16, 2020

The party was capped off by Brayden getting to check out her friends at the register. Luckily for the birthday girl, Target was happy to have the party there, as Brayden’s mother had to ask permission first. After this experience, Target may soon be getting into the children’s birthday party game.

Via CNN