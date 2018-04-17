7th Grader Suspended For Drawing Stick Figures Of Ninja Turtles Holding Swords

A 13-year-old 7th grader at Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School in North Carolina finished his assignment early and spent a few minutes doodling on some paper.

Unfortunately, these doodles netted him a two-day suspension from school for what the administration is calling a "violation of safety." These doodles depicted a stick holding holding a rifle and scope, some king of magician holding what appears to be a knife, and a Ninja Turtles holding a pair of swords. James Herring, the student's father, told ABC 13, "When I see that, I see a normal 13-year-old boy. I drew pictures like this. Any other person of this age drew drawings like this. It's nothing to get expelled from school for."

Unfortunately, the superintendent of the school district, Eric Bracy, has defended Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School's decision, as they say everyone needs to be "extra vigilant" due to the school shootings and rising gun violence across America. He told ABC 13, "Due to everything happening in the nation, we're just being extra vigilant about all issues of safety."

The student served his suspension and returned to school without incident. Bracy, still concerned, reiterated that "all parents should be concerned about what their children are doing."

