6.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Hawaii

The video and pictures are astonishing.

May 5, 2018
Hawaii is having a tough time.

Not only has the Kilauea volcano started actively erupting, but a magnitude 6.9 earthquake just rocked Hawaii Island yesterday.  It could be felt all around the islands: including Honolulu (the state capital).  As you can guess, the epicenter was right in the middle of the Kilauea volcano.  The earthquake was triggered by the collapse of a lava-filled crater.

One of the hardest hit areas is Leilani Estates: which now has six cracks in the ground.  As you can see in the incredible video and pictures below, the cracks are shooting red-hot lava up to 100 feet in the air!  Ironically, it's the toxic gas that's more of a threat.

