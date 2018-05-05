6.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Hawaii

Hawaii is having a tough time.

Not only has the Kilauea volcano started actively erupting, but a magnitude 6.9 earthquake just rocked Hawaii Island yesterday. It could be felt all around the islands: including Honolulu (the state capital). As you can guess, the epicenter was right in the middle of the Kilauea volcano. The earthquake was triggered by the collapse of a lava-filled crater.

One of the hardest hit areas is Leilani Estates: which now has six cracks in the ground. As you can see in the incredible video and pictures below, the cracks are shooting red-hot lava up to 100 feet in the air! Ironically, it's the toxic gas that's more of a threat.

New fissure opens in Leilani Estates on the Big Island of Hawaii.



This video was taken just moments ago by my best friend who lives on the island... he said the fissure is making 'a loud wooshing sound' and is spewing lava at least 20 feet into the air.



Video credit: Jeff Wise pic.twitter.com/H56kllrdof — Jennifer Myers (@JenMyersFox4) May 4, 2018

Incredible video shows ongoing eruptions from Mount Kilauea in Hawaii causing the earth to split, and fountains of lava shoot into the air on a street in Leilani Estates. https://t.co/EODOcQ6ry0 pic.twitter.com/tjNZ5MwiMC — ABC News (@ABC) May 5, 2018

Here’s footage of some of the lava activity inside Leilani Estates from CB photographer @corylumphoto #Kilauea #bigisland pic.twitter.com/OkZz9xw6aJ — Honolulu Civil Beat (@CivilBeat) May 5, 2018

Nice overview showing 4 active fissures erupting lava & sulfur-rich fumes in Leilani Estates, #Kilauea Volcano. USGS HVO reports a 6th fissure opened tonight. So far this is mostly spatter eruptions - lava flows are only several meters long. photo from https://t.co/NkQKZrBbeP pic.twitter.com/b654NJv7n6 — Ken H Rubin (@kenhrubin) May 5, 2018

Fissure 3 at Leilani and Kaupili Streets in Leilani Estates subdivision at 8:07 a.m. HST today. Lava on the road was approximately 2 m (about 2 yd) thick. HVO photo. pic.twitter.com/adqOtGc5rf — Alt Hi Volcanoes NP (@AltHVNP) May 5, 2018

Source: Los Angeles Times

