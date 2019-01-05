A 612-Pound Bluefin Tuna Just Sold For A World Record Amount

Sushi Zanmai may have to up their prices.

The sushi restaraunt chain's owner, Kiyomura Corp., just paid a record $3 million (333.6 million yen) for a 612-pound (278 kilogram) bluefin tuna at the Tsukiji market in Japan. It was more than double the winning bid from 2013.

Kiyoshi Kimura, Kiyomura Corporation's owner, has won the auction in the past: but was quoted as saying, "The tuna looks so tasty and very fresh, but I think I did too much. I expected it would be between 30 million and 50 million yen, or 60 million yen at the highest, but it ended up five times more. The quality of the tuna I bought is the best."

The pricey tuna was caught off northern Japan's Aomori prefecture.

Fishing trip, anyone?

Source: Business Insider

