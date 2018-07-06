Man Is Selling 6-Year-Old McDonald's Cheeseburger (With Fries) On eBay

What he has to say about it is even more shocking!

July 6, 2018
Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Ewww.

There's a man who's selling a 6-year-old McDonald's cheeseburger (with fries, of course) on eBay for $29.99.  Check it out below:

Apparently, he purchased the meal on June 7, 2012.  Even more shocking: he said, "The fries are stunningly good looking: they look like they were purchased this morning.  The bun is about as hard as a hocky puck: but it looks brand new."

I can't imagine why someone would want to purchase this.  Maybe a science experiment?

