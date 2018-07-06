Man Is Selling 6-Year-Old McDonald's Cheeseburger (With Fries) On eBay
What he has to say about it is even more shocking!
Ewww.
There's a man who's selling a 6-year-old McDonald's cheeseburger (with fries, of course) on eBay for $29.99. Check it out below:
Ontario man asking $29.99 for 6-year-old McDonald's cheeseburger and fries https://t.co/7NHZL7WY3X pic.twitter.com/k0yhyw6QlW— CBC Toronto (@CBCToronto) July 6, 2018
He bought his meal on June 7, 2012. Six years later, "the fries look like they were purchased this morning." https://t.co/5oHhGQEpNw pic.twitter.com/4ZTA5abMZj— As It Happens (@cbcasithappens) July 6, 2018
Apparently, he purchased the meal on June 7, 2012. Even more shocking: he said, "The fries are stunningly good looking: they look like they were purchased this morning. The bun is about as hard as a hocky puck: but it looks brand new."
I can't imagine why someone would want to purchase this. Maybe a science experiment?
