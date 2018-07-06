Man Is Selling 6-Year-Old McDonald's Cheeseburger (With Fries) On eBay

Ewww.

There's a man who's selling a 6-year-old McDonald's cheeseburger (with fries, of course) on eBay for $29.99. Check it out below:

Ontario man asking $29.99 for 6-year-old McDonald's cheeseburger and fries https://t.co/7NHZL7WY3X pic.twitter.com/k0yhyw6QlW — CBC Toronto (@CBCToronto) July 6, 2018

He bought his meal on June 7, 2012. Six years later, "the fries look like they were purchased this morning." https://t.co/5oHhGQEpNw pic.twitter.com/4ZTA5abMZj — As It Happens (@cbcasithappens) July 6, 2018

Apparently, he purchased the meal on June 7, 2012. Even more shocking: he said, "The fries are stunningly good looking: they look like they were purchased this morning. The bun is about as hard as a hocky puck: but it looks brand new."

I can't imagine why someone would want to purchase this. Maybe a science experiment?

Source: Twitter

