53-Year-Old Manhattan Woman Gets Trapped In An Elevator For An Entire Weekend

This is truly a nightmare come to life.

A woman in Manhattan was stuck in the elevator of a townhouse over the entirety of one weekend, after the buildings owners were away from the weekend.

While emergency services couldn't confirm exactly when she was stuck, they did say she was trapped “over the weekend,” and was eventually rescued Monday morning around 10am. She works as a housekeeper for the owner of the building, an investment banker from Arkansas.

The 53-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition, and has since been released. The owner of the building, Warren A. Stephens, and his wife Harriet Stephens released a statement saying, “The employee involved has been a valued member of the Stephens extended family for 18 years. The Stephens family is relieved and thankful that she is doing well in the hospital. A Stephens family member accompanied her to the hospital this morning and remains at her side. The cause of this unfortunate incident is being investigated and appropriate measures will be taken to ensure that something like this never happens again.”

The cause of the elevator malfunction is currently under investigation. Authorities do not suspect foul play. The elevator was last inspected in July, and received no violations.

Via NBC New York