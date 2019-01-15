46 Million Americans Feel They Overspent Over The Holidays, And Regret At Least One Purchase

Now that the holidays are over, millions of Americans are taking a look back on the purchases they made and not feeling too good about how much they used their credit cards.

A new survey from WalletHub shows that millions of Americans regret at least one holiday purchase, and there is no doubt many regret even more than that.

37% of Americans feel they overspent during the Holiday season, and 34% plan to return at least one of the presents they received. 18% of people regret making those big purchases.

46 million Americans regret a purchase they made this past holiday season. 93 million also say they overspent, per our 2019 Post-Holiday Shopping Season Survey: https://t.co/2Hx9aebsZI pic.twitter.com/4nJ3n1RQDB — WalletHub (@wallethub) January 7, 2019

And with Americans' big spending over the Holidays, 21% feel 2019 will be an even tougher year for their finances.

Via NY Post