46 Million Americans Feel They Overspent Over The Holidays, And Regret At Least One Purchase

January 15, 2019
Now that the holidays are over, millions of Americans are taking a look back on the purchases they made and not feeling too good about how much they used their credit cards.

A new survey from WalletHub shows that millions of Americans regret at least one holiday purchase, and there is no doubt many regret even more than that.

37% of Americans feel they overspent during the Holiday season, and 34% plan to return at least one of the presents they received.  18% of people regret making those big purchases.

And with Americans' big spending over the Holidays, 21% feel 2019 will be an even tougher year for their finances. 

Via NY Post

