3-Year-Old Girl Has Creepy (But Adorable) NUN-Themed Birthday Party

Cute...or disturbing?

August 10, 2019
How adorably creepy!

Just like any other caring parent would do, Laura E. Brown threw her adorable 3-year-old daughter Lucía a "themed" birthday party.  However, this was a different kind of birthday party.  Lucia had a birthday party paying tribute to her "favorite character" Valak the demon nun from The Conjuring 2.

"When your daughter turns 3-years-old, and her favorite character is the nun. Anything to see her happy!!!" Laura wrote in her Facebook post.

Source: Dread Central

