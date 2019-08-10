3-Year-Old Girl Has Creepy (But Adorable) NUN-Themed Birthday Party

How adorably creepy!

Just like any other caring parent would do, Laura E. Brown threw her adorable 3-year-old daughter Lucía a "themed" birthday party. However, this was a different kind of birthday party. Lucia had a birthday party paying tribute to her "favorite character" Valak the demon nun from The Conjuring 2.

"When your daughter turns 3-years-old, and her favorite character is the nun. Anything to see her happy!!!" Laura wrote in her Facebook post.

“She is basically a real life Wednesday Addams,” one Twitter user said about a 3-year-old girl whose birthday party was inspired by the horror movie “The Nun.” https://t.co/ECDC1qQ3xU — HuffPost (@HuffPost) June 8, 2019

So, This 3-Year-Old Girl Had a NUN Themed Birthday Party and the Pictures are Everything! - https://t.co/4Ahm3a7Scw pic.twitter.com/ENZeRr0j8N — Dread Central (@DreadCentral) June 7, 2019

And if anyone was wondering yes her friends also participated in the theme pic.twitter.com/DDBnU2Qfmg — ANDREA (@dreeaaxo_) June 5, 2019

Source: Dread Central

