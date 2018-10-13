Ex-3 Doors Down Bassist Todd Harrell Gets 10 Years In Prison

It looks like he's heading to a Mississippi state prison.

Because of a firearm charge, the ex-bassist of 3 Doors Down, Todd Harrell, is going to prison for a full decade.

A Mississippi judge (Jackson County Judge Robert Krebs) gave Harrell the maximum 10-year penalty for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Unfortunately, his run-ins with the law started because of his involvement in a deadly crash in Nashville, as well as a DUI.

Harrell will serve time in a Mississippi state prison.

Source: TMZ

