2nd Grader's Homework Assignment Goes Viral

It's gotten 300,000 shares on Facebook: and it's easy to understand why.

Jen Adams Beason, a teacher out of Louisiana, posted a picture of a letter written by one of her 2nd grade students (she kept the school and student anonymous). The assignment: "Name an invention you don't like." Here's what the child wrote:

"If I had to tell you what invention I don't like, I would say that I don't like the phone. I don't like the phone because my panert are on their phone every day. A phone is sometimes a really bad habet. I hate my mom's phone and I wish she never had one. That is an invention I don't like."

And at the bottom of the assignment, the kid drew a cell phone with a big 'X' over it: along with a sad face saying, "I hate it."

Ugh...this breaks my heart!

Second grader's homework assignment goes viral after they wish cell phones didn't exist because their PARENTS ... - https://t.co/prM20QrtJW pic.twitter.com/a9sSehksXK — Best News Videos (@BestNewsTivi) May 25, 2018

Source: The Dailywire