25,000 Square Foot Inflatable Water Park Opens On Grapevine Lake

Your kids will never again complain about not doing anything fun over the summer.

This weekend, Altitude H2O opens ON Grapevine Lake. "On," because this 25,000 square foot obstacle course is completely inflatable, and floats on the water.

Grapevine Parks and Recreation has partnered with Altitude Trampoline Park to launch their brand new waterpark, Altitude H2O at Meadowmere Park. Opening this weekend, this 25,000 square-foot experience will be the first of its kind in Grapevine, Texas. #GoSwimming #GoGrapevine pic.twitter.com/Jrb50rYWZY — Grapevine Parks&Rec (@gograpevine) June 6, 2018

The course is the result of a partnership between the city of Grapevine's Parks and Recreation Department and Altitude Trampoline Park in Fort Worth. Kevin Mitchell, director of Grapevine Parks and Recreation, said in a press release the city is "always discovering new ways to make being outdoors and staying active fun for everyone."

Altitude H2O is located in Meadowmere Park on Grapevine Lake, and costs $20 for a single session lasting about 45 minutes with a 15-minute orientation, or $30 for a double session. The course has a dozen different obstacles, including hurdles, monkey bars, half-pipes, and a trampoline. Kids must be at least six-years-old to enjoy the course, and everyone MUST know how to swim!

The park's grand opening occurs this Saturday, June 16th at 10am! The park will be open everyday from 10am to 7pm until September 3.

Via Guide Live