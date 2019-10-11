Wedding Video Goes Viral 25 Year Later After Daughter Notices The ‘Muppets’ Edited Into Footage

When it comes to weddings, surprises and pranks probably aren’t the best idea. However, when one wedding videographer decided to edit in clips of ‘The Muppets’ in a couple’s wedding video, they definitely didn’t expect it to go viral 25 years later. The daughter of a New Jersey couple recently watched her parents wedding video, only to be filled with laughter when a clip from the ‘Muppets’ at a wedding was spliced into the footage.

my parents' wedding videographer intercut a clip from kermit and miss piggy's wedding into their service?? without asking??? pic.twitter.com/XE7830mOwG — maul-ly (@mollandra) October 9, 2019

In the clip, the bride is walking down the aisle, as the video cuts to a scene from the ‘Muppets,’ with the characters sitting at a wedding admiring the bride as she walks down the aisle. For 25 years, the New jersey couple’s wedding video was a great source of humor and family jokes. However, they didn’t expect their daughter to post the video online after watching it for the first time.

This is how I want my wedding video to look. I’ll sue if it’s not. — Alys Murray (@writeralys) October 9, 2019

Should truly be the standard across the board for wedding videos! — Shamariah Bennett (@_shamariah) October 9, 2019

If someone doesn’t do this with my wedding video I’m getting a divorce — bats -- (@Hattiethepirate) October 9, 2019

The video quickly went viral as many on social media claimed this is exactly how they want their wedding video. The husband from the video eventually went to twitter to say they were never upset about the editing. “We love @TheMuppets and were tickled to have their non-cleared footage intercut into our wedding. We didn't think we'd be surprised by the video.” It may have happened 25 years ago, but it seems this trend may start popping up in future wedding videos.

