25-Year-Old Pretended To Be 17 To Get Onto Dallas High School Basketball Team

July 9, 2018
A 25-year-old man has been accused of posing as a 17-year-old student at a Hillcrest High School. Sidney Bouvier Gilstrap-Portley faked his age in order to play on the school's basketball team. 

Protley, who claimed to be a hurricane Harvey evacuee first enrolled in Skyline High School before transferring to Hillcrest High School and joining the basketball team.

Portley is facing a number of charges including tampering with government records. He was first arrested back in May, but recently Portley was charged with indecency with a child. According to authorities, while enrolled, Portley dated a 14-year-old student.

He is currently out on bond and awaiting trial.

Via NBC DFW

