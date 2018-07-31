Jack Bauer Is Back; Fox Developing Prequel To "24"

July 31, 2018
JT
JT
Kiefer Sutherland, Jack Bauer, Red Carpet, 24

(Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Movies & TV
Shows

Jack Bauer is back!

24 showrunner Howard Gordon and co-creators Joel Surnow and Bob Cochran are in the process of developing a prequel to the wildly popular television series following federal agent Jack Bauer in which he was literally 24 hours to solve a crisis.  The series will reportedly focus on Bauer's early years as a Counter Terrorist Unit (CTU) agent.

The prequel would be the third time the show was revived since the original series ended in 2010.  24: Live Another Day premiered in May, 2014, but as a limited series, ended the following July.  24: Legacy premiered in 2017, but follows a completely new character named Eric Carter.

Unfortunately, as the show is a prequel, Kiefer Sutherland's return as Jack Bauer might be highly unlikely, though he remembers his time on the show fondly.  He said in 2016, "That's the thing that I really remember how much those people meant to me.  And I probably didn't let them know enough how much they did, but they did.  It was the thing that I miss the most.  We all spent eight years trying to finish this thing and we finally did.  I was lost for about a year.  It was like the worst breakup I have ever had.  It was very bizarre."

Fox did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for a comment.

Via People

Tags: 
24
Jack Bauer
Television
TV
Kiefer Sutherland
Prequel
FOX