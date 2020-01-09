13 Year Old Girl Goes Viral For Incredible Rendition Of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Plenty of people have attempted to sing ‘Bohemian Rhapsody.’ Whether it’s a professional singer doing a cover, or someone doing their best attempt during karaoke night, no one can do it quite like Freddie Mercury. That being said, a 13 year old girl has gone viral after impressively belting out the song on a recent episode of ‘America’s Got Talent.’

Video of Angelina Jordan: Norway&#039;s Winner WINS Heidi Klum&#039;s Golden Buzzer! @America&#039;s Got Talent Champions

Angelina Jordan, who won ‘Norway’s Got Talent’ at the age of seven, sang her version of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ on Monday Night’s episode of ‘America’s Got Talent.’ At only 13 years old, Jordan said “I’ve waited 10 years to sing for Simon. He’s just amazing. He’s a legend.” Not only was Simon impressed, but many fans watching at home were left in awe as well.

“Everything about tonight felt like it came from you. The arrangement of the song, the simplicity of it. I’ve never heard that song in that version before. This was an amazing performance,” said judge Simon Cowell of her performance. Now she will be moving in to the next round, where hopefully she can continue to impress America.

Via Fox 8 Cleveland