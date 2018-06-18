12-Year-Old Calls 911 After Twice Being Served A Salad

You'd probably be hard-pressed to find another person who hates salads as much as this 12-year-old in Canada.

The Halifax District Royal Canadian Mounted Police released a report describing the pre-teen calling 911 after their guardian made a salad they did not approve of. The child later called emergency services again, asking when the police would be responding to his first call, and reiterating again that he did not like salads.

The RCMP eventually did arrive, but used the opportunity to explain to the child about the appropriate uses for 911, though they did express similar sentiments about salads. Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said, "While many can relate to the dislike of a salad at times, this raises a more important issue that warrants discussion at all ages. The improper use of 911 is an issue with all age groups and it ties up valuable resources, preventing emergency first responders from dealing with real emergencies."

Via UPI