100 Drivers End Up Stuck In Empty Field After Following A Google Maps Detour

At least it didn’t drive them off a cliff (this time)!

June 27, 2019
You know when your GPS gives you the option of changing your route when there's an accident?  Most of the time that turns out OK, right?

That wasn't the case recently for about 100 drivers in Colorado: their Google Maps took them off the beaten path...way off the beaten path.

There was a crash on Peña Boulevard (a road leading to Denver International Airport), and the map app brought wayward drivers down a remote dirt road (promising 23 minutes of travel, instead of 43): where commuters tackled a slippery and muddy mess.  Even worse, it was the blind leading the blind...drivers kept lining up behind each other.

In a statement, Google said, "We take many factors into account when determining driving routes, including the size of the road and the directness of the route.  While we always work to provide the best directions, issues can arise due to unforeseen circumstances such as weather.  We encourage all drivers to follow local laws, stay attentive, and use their best judgment while driving."

Unfortunately, some drivers' cars suffered damage: and were stuck in the mud.

So the next time you're asked to re-route, you better think twice!

Source: CNN

