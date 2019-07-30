$10 Million Cedar Hill Mansion May Have The Best View In The Entire State

(Photo by Getty Images)

A home for sale in southern Dallas County has been making waves recently.

Well, not just a home. It’s an insane mansion.

The 14,000 square foot home in Cedar Hill’s Mountain View Court is built on the highest point in North Texas, and with its location comes an incredible view of the Lone Star State. Jim Walsh, a sales associate with Allie Beth Allman & Associates, says, “It’s awe-inspiring. You walk in and it takes your breath away it’s so gorgeous.  Clearly, this is for the upper echelon of the world.”

With that incredible crew, of course, comes a pretty hefty price tag.

The home, which took five years to complete, is available for $9.8 million.  Walsh says though, that this home “truly” puts you in a Texas state of mind.  He said, “Truly, you are the king of the hill.  If you want that Texas bravado to say 'I've got the biggest, I've got the best, I've got the most incredible view there is in the entire state,' this is it.”

Via NBC DFW

