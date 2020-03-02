A $10 Bottle Of Wine Sold At Aldi Was Just Voted The Best Of 2020

When it comes to wine, most people tend to believe the more expensive the better. However, that wasn’t the case when it came to naming the best wine of 2020. According to Product Of The Year USA, the best wine is a $10 Quarter Cut Bourbon Barrel-Aged Cabernet Sauvignon sold exclusively at Aldi.

This $10 Aldi Wine Was Just Voted the Best Wine of 2020 https://t.co/WTNsFko9zy — John Corcoran (@jncorcoran1) February 27, 2020

Product Of The Year USA, the world's largest consumer award for product innovation in packaged goods, recently shared their top packaged goods of 2020. The products were voted on by over 40,000 consumers, and they found the best wine came from Aldi. The winning Quarter Cut Bourbon Barrel-Aged Cabernet Sauvignon is a red wine with aromas of ripe black cherries and dried herbs with notes of charred vanilla, toast and a warm finish.

Aldi’s has the best wine ever -- — em (@emgunnerman) February 28, 2020

Aldi is the best like where else can you buy four bottles of wine, breadsticks, two bags of salads, and paper plates for $20?? — becca (@rflei) February 26, 2020

Aldi's is the best! Great wine for almost nothing and cheap but tasty snacks!! Great produce and eggs also. — Heath (@WHP203) February 21, 2020

The top wine wasn’t the only category Aldi took home from this year’s awards. They also won in the Cheese, Cookies, Plant-Based Protein, Snack Pack and Spreads categories. With their award winning wine, and other winners, Aldi may have the perfect wine and snack combo.

Via Eating Well