$1 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased In Richardson Has Not Been Claimed (Yet!)

And it's only DAYS away from expiring!

June 27, 2019
Better get looking under those sofa pillows, and in that junk drawer!

The Texas Lottery has sent out a friendly reminder that a winning $1 million Quick Pick Mega Millions lottery ticket has yet to be claimed.  Even more pressing, the winning ticket will expire this Sunday (6/30/19).  The ticket matched all five numbers, but not the Mega Ball or Megaplier numbers.  The ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on 4180 East Renner Road in Richardson on January 1, 2019.  So if you set a new year's resolution to win the lottery...it may come true!

Here are the five winning numbers: 34-44-57-62-70 (MB 14; MP 4)

If you claim the prize in person, you have to do it at a Texas Lottery claim center by tomorrow (Friday 6/28/19).  If you're claiming by mail, the ticket needs to be postmarked prior to this Sunday (6/30/19): which is the expiration date.

Gary Grief, the executive director of the Texas Lottery, said, "We encourage our Mega Millions players to take another look at their ticket, check the numbers again and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket and contact us."

If the cash isn't claimed, all prizes revert back to the state for programs authorized by the Texas Legislature.

