Josh Peck Shares First Photo Of His New Born Son

Josh Peck is no longer that goofy kid from Drake and Josh; he’s officially a dad now.

The former Nickelodeon star welcomed his first child with wife Paige O’Brien on Saturday, December 29th in Los Angeles. It wasn’t till Monday when both O’Brien and Peck shared their first pictures of their newborn baby on Instagram.

Peck posted a picture of his son with his name in the caption, “Max Milo Peck”.

Max Milo Peck A post shared by Josh Peck (@shuapeck) on Dec 31, 2018 at 3:35pm PST

O’Brien shared a different photo of her son, swaddled in his blanket, wide-eyed, and looking directly into the camera.

The couple first announced they were expecting their first child together over the summer.

Looks like these two will be busy taking care of their baby in 2019.

Via: Entertainment Tonight