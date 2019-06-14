Jon Stewart, Testimony, House Judiciary Committee, Washington DC, Microphone, 2019

(Photo by Jack Gruber/USA TODAY)

Jon Stewart Moved To Tears After Firefighters Gift Him The Coat Belonging To A Late First Responder

June 14, 2019
Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Shows

On Tuesday, Jon Stewart gave an impassioned speech in front of the House Judiciary Committee, arguing for the benefits of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund.

He chastised lawmakers for failing to provide adequate funds, and for failing to “show up” for the first responders, volunteers, and survivors of the September 11th attacks.  After his 3 minute and 12 second speech, an emotional Stewart received a standing ovation from the crowd. 

Shortly after his amazing speech, a group of firefighters had a very special presentation for Stewart. Retired Kenny Specht told Stewart, “I believe everybody here today in this hallway has learned brotherhood and camaraderie because we all have one mission. We appreciate your help Jon, and this comes from John [Feal, a demolition supervisor at Ground Zero who purchased the coat at auction> and this comes from everybody in this hallway.”

Specht gifted Stewart a coat belonging to Ray Pfeifer, a FDNY firefighter and 9/11 first responder who sadly passed away from cancer developed from toxin exposure at Ground Zero. Pfeifer and Stewart had grown incredibly close over the years, and Stewart even gave the eulogy at his funeral.

And best of all, Stewart’s impassioned plea worked. The following day, the House Judiciary Committee unanimously voted to permanently reauthorize the Victims Compensation Fund.  It is expected to pass a full vote on the floor. 

Via Gothamist

Tags: 
Jon Stewart
FDNY
911
First Responders
Emotional
Video
Ray Pfeifer
New York
Twin Towers
World Trade Center

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes