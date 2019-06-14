Jon Stewart Moved To Tears After Firefighters Gift Him The Coat Belonging To A Late First Responder

On Tuesday, Jon Stewart gave an impassioned speech in front of the House Judiciary Committee, arguing for the benefits of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund.

He chastised lawmakers for failing to provide adequate funds, and for failing to “show up” for the first responders, volunteers, and survivors of the September 11th attacks. After his 3 minute and 12 second speech, an emotional Stewart received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Jon Stewart testifies for September 11 Victim Compensation Fund: "Accountability doesn’t appear to be something that occurs in this chamber…I'm sorry if I sound angry and undiplomatic, but I am angry, and you should be too." pic.twitter.com/njxJzSmzSJ — CSPAN (@cspan) June 11, 2019

Shortly after his amazing speech, a group of firefighters had a very special presentation for Stewart. Retired Kenny Specht told Stewart, “I believe everybody here today in this hallway has learned brotherhood and camaraderie because we all have one mission. We appreciate your help Jon, and this comes from John [Feal, a demolition supervisor at Ground Zero who purchased the coat at auction> and this comes from everybody in this hallway.”

Specht gifted Stewart a coat belonging to Ray Pfeifer, a FDNY firefighter and 9/11 first responder who sadly passed away from cancer developed from toxin exposure at Ground Zero. Pfeifer and Stewart had grown incredibly close over the years, and Stewart even gave the eulogy at his funeral.

Video of Jon Stewart Can&#039;t Hold Back Tears At 9-11 Responders&#039; Gift

And best of all, Stewart’s impassioned plea worked. The following day, the House Judiciary Committee unanimously voted to permanently reauthorize the Victims Compensation Fund. It is expected to pass a full vote on the floor.

Via Gothamist