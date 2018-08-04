Bon Jovi Surprises Shoppers At A Supermarket

I don’t think he expected to meet such a giant lobster.

Bon Jovi surprised shoppers when he was out helping support his sons new rosé wine company ”Diving Into Hampton Water" at a supermarket on Long Island. It didn't take long for word to get out that the rock star was out at a local grocery store, and a crowd quickly formed.

Even Jon Bon Jovi himself was surprised while out there. The store owner brought out a ginormous 19 Lb. lobster to show off to the rock star, he even named it after him.

Now the Stew Leonard's supermarket In Farmingdale, New York has a giant lobster named “Bon Jovi”.

Check out the pic below. That lobsters huge!

Jon Bon Jovi Meets Bon Jovi, a 19-Pound Lobster, at Long Island Store https://t.co/adEEbIoOqj — TMZ (@TMZ) August 4, 2018

Via: TMZ