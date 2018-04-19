John Travolta Reveals Working With Fred Durst As Best Time Working With A Director Ever

John Travolta has been around a long time and worked with some pretty famous and note worthy directors, but apparently none of them compare to the experience he had working with Fred Durst.

That's right. The famed Limp Bizkit front man was the best he's worked with in the 40 plus years working in Hollywood. And that's saying a lot considering the fact that Travolta has worked with the likes of Quentin Tarantino and Oliver Stone.

The pair had just finished working together on an upcoming thriller "Moose."

Who knows? Maybe this was the endorsement Durst needed to make his name known as a movie director in the future.

-source via tmz.com