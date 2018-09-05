John Krasinski Reveals His Moms Advice That Got Him The Office

After all, what are moms there for anyway.

While out doing press for his new TV Show Jack Ryan, actor John Krasinski stopped by the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

During the interview, Krasinski told Colbert how he almost gave up on his acting career. That was until his mom gave him some advice that would help land him The Office.

"If you don't have a nibble or a bite in two and a half or three years, you have to make me one promise. You have to pull yourself out because as your mother you can't ask me to tell you to give up on your dream. A couple of years later, I was working as a waiter in New York. I was about ready to give up on my dream. And she said, wait it out. Don't give up just yet. And three weeks later, I got The Office."

Listen to your mom, she probably has some good advice for you too.

