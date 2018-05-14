John Cena Says He Wants Nikki Bella Back

Any of us that have been through a break up know it can be a pretty emotional time to get through, especilly if that person meant a lot to us. Well, apparently that's what's been going on with John Cena lately. John opened up recently while on the "Today" show about how he has been a wreck since the split with fiancee Nikki Bella. And he is prepared to do anything to get her back, even having kids with her.

Check out the interview below.

Video of John Cena On His Split From Nikki Bella: ‘I Had My Heart Broken Out Of Nowhere’ | TODAY

The two have remained in contact, so there still might be some hope left.

-source via TMZ.com