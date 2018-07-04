Joey Chestnut Is The Reigning Champion Of The Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Competition

Who doesn’t like a good old-fashioned hot dog eating competition?

Joey “Jaws” Chestnut will hold on to the Mustard Belt as the winner of the 2018 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Competition.

Chestnut has now won for the 11th time in 12 years; he beat his previous record of 72 by downing 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes. Coming in second was Carmen Cincotti with 63 dogs, while third place went to Geoffrey Esper with 43 dogs.

TMZ reported that Joey Chestnut started prepping for today’s competition on the 3rd by starving himself and was drinking nothing but water for the last 24 hours. "I've already stopped eating. No more solid food. Probably get a little sugar, maybe a little liquid amino acid but I'm gonna be empty and loose and ready to just tear it apart."

He truly is the king of competitive eating.

Via: SB Nation