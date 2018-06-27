Joe Jackson Passes At Age 89

Last week news broke that Joe Jackson had been battling pancreatic cancer for some time. On Wednesday morning at 3:30 AM it was confirmed that the legendary manager had passed away at age 89.

TMZ reports that his wife Katherine has been by his bedside, with his children and grandchildren visiting throughout the week.

Jackson had been in and out of the hospital for the last couple of years, having suffered a stroke and three heart attacks in 2015. In 2016 he was hospitalized with having a high fever, and in 2017 he was checked back in after a car crash near his Las Vegas home.

Jackson was known for being a manager with an iron fist and is responsible for engineering the careers of The Jackson 5, and Michael and Janet Jackson’s solo careers.