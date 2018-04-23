Whitney Houston’s “Where Do Broken Hearts Go” Turns 30!

It’s hard to believe it, but it was thirty years ago this week (April 23, 1988) that Whitney Houston’s hit song “Where Do Broken Hearts Go” hit number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.



The accomplishment marked a huge milestone in Whitney’s career. It was her record breaking seventh consecutive number one hit. That record actually still stands today.



Did you know that Whitney actually “hated the song” at first? Yeah, she didn’t want to even record it because there was no “special message to convey.”



Arista Records CEO Clive Davis believed the track would go to number one if she recorded it, so Whitney ultimately agreed to record it.



And as they say, the rest is history!

