What's New to Netflix in June? Here's the Complete List!
May 23, 2018
School is letting out, and summer is here! But that doesn't mean you have to be outside.
In fact, we won't judge you if you choose to stay inside with your favorite TV shows and movies this summer. After all, it's too hot outside. Plus, Netflix is adding some great titles to the service in June.
Here's the complete list of movies and TV shows that will premiere on Netflix next month:
Arriving 6/1/18:
- Assassination Games
- Blue Jasmine
- Busted! (Season Finale)
- Disney's 101 Dalmatians
- George Balanchine's The Nutcracker
- He Named Me Malala
- Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth
- Just Friends
- Miracle
- National Treasure
- Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist
- November 13: Attack on Paris
- Outside In
- Righteous Kill
- Rumor Has It
- Singularity
- Taking Lives
- Terms and Conditions May Apply
- The Boy
- The Covenant
- The Departed
- The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure
Arriving 6/2/18:
- The King’s Speech
Arriving 6/3/18:
- The Break with Michelle Wolf (Streaming every Sunday)
Arriving 6/5/18:
- Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok
Arriving 6/7/18:
- Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast: Season 2 (Streaming every Thursday)
- The Night Shift: Season 4
Arriving 6/8/18:
- Alex Strangelove
- Ali’s Wedding
- Marcella: Season 2
- Sense8: The Series Finale
- The Hollow
- The Staircase
- Treehouse Detectives
Arriving 6/9/18:
- Wynonna Earp: Season 2
Arriving 6/10/18:
- Portlandia: Season 8
Arriving 6/14/18:
- Cutie and the Boxer
- Marlon: Season 1
Arriving 6/15/18:
- La Hora Final
- Lust Stories
- Maktub
- Set It Up
- Step Up 2: The Streets
- Sunday’s Illness
- The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
- The Range: Part 5
- True: Magical Friends
- True: Wonderful Wishes
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6
Arriving 6/16/18:
- Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14
Arriving 6/17/18:
- Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sanchez
- Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5
Arriving 6/18/18:
- Encerrados
Arriving 6/19/18:
- Hannah Gadsby: Nanette
Arriving 6/22/18:
- Brain on Fire
- Cooking on High
- Derren Brown: Miracle
- Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2
- Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 2
- Us and Them
Arriving 6/23/18:
- Disney’s Tarzan
Arriving 6/24/18:
- To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs)
Arriving 6/25/18:
- Hotel Transylvania: Season 1
Arriving 6/26/18:
- Secret City
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro
Arriving 6/29/18:
- Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits
- GLOW: Season 2
- Harvey Street Kids
- Kiss Me First
- La Foret
- La Pena Maxima
- Nailed It!: Season 2
- Paquita Salas: Season 2
- Recovery Boys
- TAU
Arriving 6/30/18:
- Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory
- Mohawk