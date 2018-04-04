WATCH: Adele Just Served as the Planner, Minister & Singer for Her Best Friend's Wedding

Can Adele be our best friend? We're totally serious! She's an awesome bestie.



The "Hello" singer just confirmed that she did EVERYTHING for her best friend, Alan Carr, when he married his partner of 10 years, Paul Drayton, earlier this year.



Yeah, Adele planned the ceremony. She got ordained to officiate the ceremony, and she also performed a song during the reception.



Carr, who hosts his own talk show in the U.K, explained that Adele organized everything for the big day.



“She's known me and Paul for ages, and she said, ‘I want to do your special day. Let me do everything,’” Carr revealed. “So she did everything, and she got ordained, and she married us. She is the kindest, most sweetest, loveliest person ever."



The talk show host revealed that Adele hosted the whole ceremony at her home in Los Angeles.



“And then she sang our song with the first dance. It was absolutely amazing. I can never repay her. She’s a one-off, as we all know. She’s just the best," Alan said.



Adele took to her Instagram account on Tuesday (April 3) to share a gorgeous image from the wedding.



"I married two of my best friends in January. You know me any excuse to dress up," she wrote in the photo's caption.