VOTE: Who Are You Rooting for in American Idol's Top 24?

American Idol announced their Top 24 contestants during last night's broadcast on ABC.



The show's judges (Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie) narrowed the show's top 50 contestants down to the Top 12 men and the top 12 women.



So we were wondering: who are you rooting for? Sound off by taking our American Idol poll below:

Who Are You Rooting For From American Idol's Top 24?



Just a few highlights from the show are posted below:



One of the night's most talked about performanes came from drag queen Ada Vox (who originally auditioned years ago as Adam Sanders). Vox's performance of Radiohead's "Creep" took the judge's breath away:





Michelle Sussett has become a household favorite throughout the season (so far). Her fun perforamnce of the Bruno Mars hit song "24K Magic" helped the Miami native advance to the next round last night:





Meanwhile, Mara Justine has also become a fan favorite. The New Jersey singer is just 16 years old, and fans are quite impressed with her talent so far:





American Idol airs at 8pm ET on Sundays and Mondays on ABC.