Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have to Return $9 Million in Wedding Gifts

You know how you got two sets of fancy plates after your wedding, and had to return one set to the mall?



Well, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are just like you. Actually, wedding returns are a LITTLE more complicated for the royal couple.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have to return $9 million worth of wedding gifts, according to published reports.



Why? Well, it’s royal protocol. Members of the Royal Family are not allowed to accept gifts from people or businesses that they don’t know. This is in place to protect the family from exploitation.



"No gifts, including hospitality or services, should be accepted which would, or might appear to, place the Member of The Royal Family under any obligation to the donor,” the guidelines read.



The gifts will be sent back to the original sender. The couple had previously requested that anyone inclined to give a gift simply make a donation to one the couple's favorite charities.



Feeling sorry for the newlyweds? This may change your mind. The Queen reportedly gifted the couple an entire home. Yeah, Queen Elizabeth II gifted York Cottage at Sandringham Estate to Harry and Meghan.