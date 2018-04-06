LISTEN: The Incredible Two-Part Tribute Album to Elton John Was Just Released

The celebration of Elton John's incredible career rolls on. Both parts of the two-part tribute album to Elton and his longtime songwriting partner, Bernie Taupin, were released today (April 6).

The first album, titled Revamp: Reimagining the Songs Of Elton John & Bernie Taupin, features some of the biggest names in rock and pop music. Artists like Mary J. Blige, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith, and more are featured on this album.



"It means a great deal when other people choose to sing one of our songs, and reinterpret it in their own particular way," Elton said in promotional video ahead of today's release.



Here's a preview of the album:



Let's say that the 13-track Revamp album makes for an incredible tribute to the one-of-a-kind artist. Where could we even begin to highlight tracks from the release?

Well, let's say that Ed Sheeran's powerful vocals shine through on folksy cover of "Candle In The Wind."

powerful vocals shine through on folksy cover of "Candle In The Wind." Meanwhile, Florence + The Machine's take on Elton's 1972 track "Tiny Dancer" reminds us that the song is a timeless classic.

take on Elton's 1972 track "Tiny Dancer" reminds us that the song is a timeless classic. Oh, and we would be remised if we didn't acknowledge the unique vibe on the freshly released "Bennie And the Jets" cover. Pop star P!nk and rapper Logic join Elton for the updated track.

A second album featuring the biggest names in country music also dropped today. Restoration: Reimagining the Songs Of Elton John & Bernie Taupin features covers from artists like Little Big Town, Maren Morris, and Miranda Lambert.

Meanwhile, the celebration of the incredible careers of Elton John and Bernie Taupin's will continue. CBS will air a previously recorded television special in collaboration with the GRAMMYs on April 10. Elton John: I'm Still Standing will feature many of the artists mentioned about paying tribute to the incredible career of Elton John.



Elton also recently announced his plans to retire from touring. However, he'll hit the road for an epic farewell tour before calling it quits. The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which will make over 300 stops over the course of three years, kicks off this September in Allentown, PA.