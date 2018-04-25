Katy Perry Says She's "Spoken for," Is She Back with Orlando Bloom?

Is Katy Perry officially back with her off-again, on-again boyfriend Orlando Bloom? It certainly seems so!

There have been rumors over the past couple of months that Katy and Orlando had rekindled their romance. The pair were spotted in the Maldives together in January, and we even saw Katy wearing a onesie with Orlando's face printed all over it last month.



But Katy and Orlando had been pretty quiet about the rumors... until now.

Entertainment Tonight was interviewing Katy on the American Idol red carpet earlier this week. They asked her if she would ever consider dating a contestant.



"No, I'm sorry I have been spoken for and speak for myself," Perry said. "And I'm very happy."

When asked to clarify if she was "spoken for," Perry doubled down on her answer.

"Yeah, girl, of course I am (spoken for)," Perry told Lauren Zima of Entertainment Tonight.



We're happy for you no matter what, Katy!