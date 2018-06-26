Gloria Estefan to Guest Star on 'One Day at a Time'
The singer made the announcement in a fun Instagram video.
June 26, 2018
Gloria Estefan will be a guest star on an episode of the hit Netflix series One Day at a Time.
"This is it!" Estefan sings in a video shared to her Instagram account on Monday (June 25).
So excited to announce that I'll finally be guest starring on @odaatnetflix I'll be playing Mirtha, Lydia's baby sister and arch-nemesis. I'm coming for you, Alvarez family! #ODAAT
One Day at a Time, which is entering its third season, is based on a '70s sitcom of the same name. The show revolves around a Cuban-American family living in Los Angeles, focusing on a single mom (portrayed by Justina Machado) who is an Army veteran dealing with PTSD, her kids and her Cuban mother (portrayed by Rita Morena). Estefan actually performs the series' theme song, "This Is It."
"I get to guest star on One Day at a Time. I've been waiting three seasons for this, people," Estefan said in the Instagram video. "Oh my gosh! Get ready! It's hilarious."
The show's third season is expected to premiere on Netflix at some point in 2019.