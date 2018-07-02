Alessia Cara, Mike Shinoda, Craig Campbell & More Do 1Thing To Help The Environment

What do a Dancing with the Stars champion, a pop music star, one of the greatest rock legends of our lifetime, and a country star all have in common? It's simple! They're all doing 1Thing to help the environment.

We recently caught up with Alessia Cara, Dirty Heads, Halestorm, Third Eye Blind's Stephan Jenkins, Rashad Jennings, Craig Campbell, and Mike Shinoda to find out how they're working hard to protect our planet each and every day by doing just 1Thing for the environment.



Wait, Rashad Jennings' teeth stay THAT white, and he doesn't brush them every day? That's a great excuse to conserve water, right?



After all, if everyone would do 1Thing to improve the environment every day, our world we be a better place to live in.



