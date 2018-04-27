ABBA To Release New Music This Year!

"Mamma mia, here they go again!" ABBA is back, and they're about to release new music.

The Swedish pop group announced earlier today (April 27) that they have recorded new music, and it will be released later this year.

The group wrote on Instagram that their plan for an avatar (named Abbators) had an "unexpected consquence."

"We all felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio. So we did," they wrote in today's statement.

Their time in the recording studio resulted in two new songs, including one titled "I Still Have Faith In You." That track will be performed by the group's "digital selves" (their avatars, we think) in a TV special that will air on NBC and the BBC in December.



"We may have come of age, but the song is new. And it feels good," ABBA wrote.

The group, made up of members Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, originally disbanded in 1982.

Their hit songs like "Take a Chance on Me," "Dancing Queen," and "Honey Honey" were featured in the hit musical (and movie) Mama Mia. The film's sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, will hit theaters this summer.