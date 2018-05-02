Dobby the House Elf

J.K. Rowling Apologized for Killing Off Your Favorite Harry Potter Character

May 2, 2018
It's May 2nd, and you know what that means.

For everybody who doesn't know the significance of May 2nd, you're not alone. If you didn't read the Harry Potter book and just saw the movies, May 2nd is the day when the Battle of Hogwarts took place in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

For the last couple of years author J.K. Rowling has taken to Twitter and apologized for killing off fan favorite characters who died during the Battle of Hogwarts. Last year Rowling Apologized for killing off Snape. This year Rowling said she was sorry for killing off Dobby the house elf. Check out her tweet below.

Do you forgive J.K. Rowling for killing off one of the most innocent characters?

