J.J. Watt Announces Plans To Pay For Santa Fe Shooting Victim's Funerals

NFL star J.J. Watt is at it again using his career success to help Texans in need.

After the tragic shooting at Texas high school Santa Fe High, which is just outside of Houston, NFL star J.J. Watt announced that he will be personally paying for the funerals of all 10 victims. The Houston Texans' communications manager confirmed the player's announcement.

Watt went to Twitter after news broke of the shooting and simply wrote,

Absolutely horrific. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 18, 2018

The Houston Texans also released a statement of their own saying, "On behalf of the Texans organization, we are saddened by the tragic events at Sante Fe High School this morning and extend our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to the victims, their families and all those affected. We are grateful for the brave first responders, law enforcement officials and medical personnel. The Texans family will continue to pray for our neighbors."

-source via eonline.com