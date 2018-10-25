Jimmy Kimmel Asked People What Their Favorite Novel Was, Everyone Had The Same Answer

What was the last book you read?

The other night PBS announced on their eight-part series, "The Great American Read," the results of their survey determine what America’s favorite novel was.

The votes were in and showed that Harper Lee’s “To Kill A Mocking Bird” is everyone’s favorite. Jimmy Kimmel wanted to see if the survey was correct, and asked random people off the street what their favorite novel is.

Some responses you might expect to hear would be Harry Potter, The Great Gatsby or To Kill A Mocking Bird. As it turns out everyone had the same answer.

Check out the video below. What’s your Favorite novel?

Video of We Asked People &#039;What&#039;s Your Favorite Novel?&#039;

Via: Mashable