Jimmy Kimmel Is Bringing Back Two Classic 1970’s Sitcoms For A Live TV Special

The One Night Event Will Bring Back Classic Sitcoms ‘All In The Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’

April 20, 2019
Two classic sitcoms from the 70’s are coming back to television. Jimmy Kimmel announced on his show this week that he will be recreating two classic episodes of “The Jeffersons” and “All in the Family” for a one night live television special.

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family and ‘The Jeffersons’” will air on ABC in May. Jimmy Kimmel has teamed up with original creator of the two classic sitcoms, Norman Lear, along with executive producers Brent Miller, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Justin Theroux, to reboot the show with all new actors for a one night only event.

According to Lear, “They have said over and over again that these two shows were meant for the ‘70s and would not work today. We disagree with them and are here to prove, with two great casts depicting ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons,’ the timelessness of human nature.” The live special will have Woody Harrelson and Marisa Tomei playing Archie and Edith Bunker. For “The Jeffersons,” Jamie Foxx and Wanda Sykes will be taking on the roles of George and Louise Jefferson.

The live special will also star Ellie Kemper, Will Ferrell, and Justina Machado with more stars to be named later. Jimmy Kimmel’s reboot of these classic shows will air Wednesday May 22nd at 8 PM.

Via Variety

