Jimmy Johns Agrees To Cater A Break Up Party After Busting A Cheating Boyfriend

June 29, 2018
Delivery drivers are the real heroes.

All the poor girl wanted to do was have a sandwich delivered to her boyfriend who lived three hours away.

On Wednesday Twitter user Kayla Speer shared her story of how she recently ended her long-distance relationship. Kayla put in an order at Jimmy John's and told them that the sandwich was a surprise and that she wouldn't be there when the delivery guy arrived. Then she got a phone call after the sandwich was delivered.






After seeing this miraculous story online, Jimmy John's tweeted back at Kayla saying they would cater a break up party for free. Now that’s quality service.

