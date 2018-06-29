Jimmy Johns Agrees To Cater A Break Up Party After Busting A Cheating Boyfriend

Delivery drivers are the real heroes.

All the poor girl wanted to do was have a sandwich delivered to her boyfriend who lived three hours away.

On Wednesday Twitter user Kayla Speer shared her story of how she recently ended her long-distance relationship. Kayla put in an order at Jimmy John's and told them that the sandwich was a surprise and that she wouldn't be there when the delivery guy arrived. Then she got a phone call after the sandwich was delivered.

I feel like I need to share my @jimmyjohns experience...(Thread) — Kayla (@kayla_speer_) June 28, 2018

When I was placing my order to the @jimmyjohns employee I let them know that this was for my boyfriend who lived in that city and that I wouldn’t be present when the food was delivered since I’m 3 hours away. I also asked if it was okay for him to sign for me. — Kayla (@kayla_speer_) June 28, 2018

I picked up assuming they were just informing me that the food was delivered or maybe there was something wrong with my card, but I was dead wrong.... — Kayla (@kayla_speer_) June 28, 2018

The delivery driver continued by saying this...”look, we usually don’t do this, but I think you would like to know...when we walked up to the door to your bf’s place we were able to see into his apartment and he was in his boxers with a naked women on top of him on the couch---- — Kayla (@kayla_speer_) June 28, 2018

I had a few follow up questions for the delivery guy (extrememly upset and confused) which he so graciously answered which confirmed that it was in fact my bf who was on the couch with the naked woman. — Kayla (@kayla_speer_) June 28, 2018

I do want to thank @jimmyjohns for their incredible service to their customers. Not many would do what that delivery driver did, and I’m very grateful he called me and was honest about the situation. #WWJJD (What Would Jimmy Johns Do?) — Kayla (@kayla_speer_) June 28, 2018

After seeing this miraculous story online, Jimmy John's tweeted back at Kayla saying they would cater a break up party for free. Now that’s quality service.

KAYLA!! I’d love to cater your breakup party! Let me know when and where! Please DM me your address and contact info and I’ll make it happen! https://t.co/ogfNhqAIRj — Jimmy John's (@jimmyjohns) June 28, 2018

Via: WRCB TV