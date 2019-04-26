Jimmy Fallon And Paul Rudd Recreate 80s Hit 'Spin Me Round (Like A Record)' And It's Epically Accurate

Jimmy Fallon had special guest and current star in 'Avengers: Endgame' Paul Rudd on "The Tonight Show."

And yeah, as per custom, Jimmy had to have Paul star in a fun sketch.

But what's more epic than a shot-for-shot remake of the classic 1985 music video for British Band Dead or Alive's 'You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)?'

Enjoy!! It is scarily accurate...

Video of Jimmy Fallon and Paul Rudd Recreate &quot;You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)&quot; Music Video

Here's the original Dead or Alive video for comparison!