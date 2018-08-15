Jimmy Buffet

Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Margaretville Themed Retirement Community Is In The Works

August 15, 2018
Categories: 
Gossip & Celeb News
Newsletter Features
Newsletter Headlines

Are you ready to retire early? 

You might be, now that Jimmy Buffett has announced his plans to open a Margaretville themed retirement community in three different locations. Can you imagine an entire community of parrotheads? 

The communities will be located in Hilton Head, South Carolina, Daytona Beach, Florida and Watersound, Florida. The homes range in size from 1,500-2,500 sq ft. and will all be painted in whites and pastels. Anyone 55 and better is welcomed to live in the active communities. 

The communities will feature a large town center pools and a band shell that will have live performances on the regular. You can now tour the model homes avalible at the Latitude Margaretville community in Daytona Beach Florida.

Via: Run Wonder

Tags: 
Jimmy Buffett
Margaritaville
Retirement Community
Florida