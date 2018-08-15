Margaretville Themed Retirement Community Is In The Works

Are you ready to retire early?

You might be, now that Jimmy Buffett has announced his plans to open a Margaretville themed retirement community in three different locations. Can you imagine an entire community of parrotheads?

The communities will be located in Hilton Head, South Carolina, Daytona Beach, Florida and Watersound, Florida. The homes range in size from 1,500-2,500 sq ft. and will all be painted in whites and pastels. Anyone 55 and better is welcomed to live in the active communities.

The communities will feature a large town center pools and a band shell that will have live performances on the regular. You can now tour the model homes avalible at the Latitude Margaretville community in Daytona Beach Florida.

Minto Communities and Margaritaville Holdings today announced details surrounding upcoming events for their new LATITUDE MARGARITAVILLE 55-and-better active adult communities in Daytona Beach and Hilton Head. Learn more: https://t.co/jz3RCYkD7h pic.twitter.com/Sg5OxCu6dq — Latitude Margaritaville (@LatitudeMville) February 7, 2018

Via: Run Wonder