The Jerry Springer Show May End After 27 years

Je-rry! Je-rry! Je-rry!

After almost 30 years The Jerry Springer Show might be ending. The Hollywood Reporter Reports that the daytime television show has not been picked up for another season and that it has only been picked up to air re-runs of previous episodes.

Sources tell THR that the CW, the network that airs the syndicated program, has the option to order new episodes; but that does seem the case at the moment as production has stopped and staff members are said to already be looking for new jobs.

There is no official word as to whether the show has been canceled or not. The Jerry Springer Show aired in 1991, it was originally made to talk about more serious subjects and politics. After it's the second season the show became very well known for its pregnancy reveals, guests admitting to adultery, and chair throwing.