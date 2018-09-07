Jenna Fischer Posted The Best Throwback Photo From The Office

Has it almost been 10 years since Jim & Pam’s wedding on The Office?

Time sure does fly by. It has been over 10 years since The Office premiered and we still miss the good ol’ days.

For Throwback Thursday Jenna Fischer posted a picture on her Instagram of the first table read the group had before the show began. In the photo, we see Fischer right in the middle with her co-stars David Denman, B.J. Novak, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, Steve Carell, and Phyllis Smith. They probably didn't think the show would be such a huge success back then.

Check out the photo below.

#tbt A post shared by Jenna Fischer (@msjennafischer) on Sep 6, 2018 at 9:57am PDT

Via: Mashable