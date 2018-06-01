Jeff Goldblum To Release His First Jazz Album

Actor Jeff Goldblum will soon be gracing the world with his first jazz album.

Decca Records Label Group announced Wednesday that they have given Goldblum a record deal. Tom Lewis, director of A&R for Decca says "We are delighted to welcome him to Decca. He’s a fantastic jazz pianist, a great band leader and just about the loveliest man in the world. His love of jazz is infectious and whenever he plays he makes you feel very happy.”

It was last year when Goldblum accompanied singer Gregory Porter on the piano for a rendition of Nat King Coles 'Mona Lisa' on the Graham Norton Show that he caught the record company's eye. Jeff Goldblum has been playing the piano since he was child; he even has a jazz band, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra. According to Variety the group plays all around L.A. and at the Café Carlyle in New York. Goldblum also hosts a jazz variety show at L.A.’s Rockwell Table and Stage when he's not out shooting a movie.

When asked about the record deal Goldblum was in cahoots. “I’m so happy to be in cahoots with the wonderful people at Decca, one of the coolest and most prestigious labels of all time.”

Check out Jeff Goldblums performance from the Graham Norton show below.